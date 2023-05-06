Kangana Ranaut recently opened up about the compensation she was supposed to receive because of her demolished building and said in a new interview to ABP, “I have not got any compensation, they were supposed to send me evaluators.”

Kangana elaborated, “So now I met Shinde ji (current Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Sambhaji Shinde), ‘Aap hi log mujhe kujh evaluation bhej dijiye (at least you people can send me some evaluation).” I do not want anybody, who has abused the money of the taxpayers, I do not want any more compensation, its fine.”

Kangana Ranaut further added, “The court has said they are supposed to pay me whatever compensation, but like I said, they never sent evaluators and I did not demand because I know its tax payers money and I don’t want any of it.”

The demolition occurred on the same day that Kangana Ranaut arrived in Mumbai from Himachal Pradesh, amidst a highly publicised conflict with the Shiv Sena political party. The actor also received a Y-plus category security.

