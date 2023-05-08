This week, Mirchi Plus welcomes everyone’s favorite content creator and entrepreneur Ranveer Allahabadia aka Beer Biceps on Dabur Vita What Women Want Season 4. In this episode, Kareena Kapoor Khan questions Ranveer’s on-screen personality and his all-time “good boy” image.

In his defense, Ranveer told Kareena, “My on-screen version is masked. It is not all of it. But hiding behind the scenes is a bad boy angle.” Adding to this he also said it is a must for him to have a bad-boy personality to grow his business.

Advertisement

Advertisement

That’s not all! Kareena Kapoor Khan is fascinated by Ranveer’s expert opinion on content creation. The two also discuss the gender divide among content creators, the current tussle between short-form and long-form content and more. Additionally, Kareena also makes Ranveer Allahabadia react to some of his trolls in this fun episode.

Take a look at Ranveer Allahbadia and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s conversation below:

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Sonam Kapoor Gets Brutally Trolled For Her Accent At King Charles III’s Coronation Concert, Netizens Say “Why Her Namaste Is Namaaastey…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News