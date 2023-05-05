Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest – running sitcoms that aired first in 2008 and is now in its 15th year with over 3700 episodes. Filled with several stars essaying a different characters on the show, the show is filled with a different twist and turns as well as instances that never fail to make us laugh.

And that’s exactly what we will be seeing soon in TMKOC. An update reveals Gokuldham Society’s secretary Aatmaram Tukaram Bhide (Mandar Chandwadkar) – who is very protective father for her one and only daughter Sonu (Palak Sindhwani), will soon be seeing his worst nightmare becoming a reality.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Since Sonu has entered her teens, Bhide is always worried about her. This is the age when she might get attracted to some boy. As a protective father he always tries to keep close watch on her to keep her away from troubles. And according to Bhide trouble is synonymous to getting involved with a boy or wrong company.

However, Bhide’s worst nightmare is Sonu and Tapu (Nitish Bhaluni) getting in a relationship and it looks like his fears are turning into reality. In the recent update we have of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Tapu and Sonu have started suddenly roaming around alone instead of their regular earlier outings as a group with Tapu Sena. Their other friends like Goli, Gogi or Pinku are never with them. Bhide is scared and in a fix. What will he do now? Why has Tapu suddenly started giving gifts to Sonu? To know more keep watching Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest – running sitcoms that aired first in 2008 and is now in its 15th year with over 3700 episodes. Other than its flagship show, Neela Film Productions Private Limited also streams Gukuldhamchi Duniyadari in Marathi and Tarak Mama Ayyo Rama in Telegu on YouTube. The shows along with the character universe are authored and created by Asit Kumarr Modi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi Fame Erica Fernandes Opens Up About Working In ‘Haunting’, Says: “Filming A Short Film Can Be Incredibly Difficult Process…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News