Amazon miniTV – Amazon’s free video streaming service, recently released the horror thriller short film- The Haunting. Starring Erica Fernandes, Gul Panag, and Prakruti Mishra in pivotal roles, the short film digs into the life of a young woman who gets possessed by demons ever since her sister’s death. Things take a twisted turn when she is put on a trail for her flatmate’s murder.

Talking about her experience working on The Haunting, Erica Fernandes shares the most difficult scene shot and her all-time favourite horror-thriller movie. Erica said, “Filming a short film can be an incredibly difficult process, and it often requires a lot of creativity and hard work. One of the most difficult scenes I had to shoot for my short film was the climax scene. It required a lot of coordination between the actors, crew, and director to get everything just right. Additionally, there were many technical elements that had to be taken into account, such as lighting and camera angles. Despite the difficulty of this scene, I am proud to say that it turned out great in the end!”

Erica Fernandes further added, “My favourite horror/thriller movie is The Conjuring. It is based on real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren who investigate the hauntings of a family house in Rhode Island. The movie combines elements of horror, suspense and mystery that keep viewers on the edge of their seats until the very end”.

Sharing her perspective on horror-thriller flicks, the actor added, “Horror and thriller movies are a great way to escape the mundane everyday life and experience an adrenaline rush. Whether it’s a classic horror movie like The Exorcist or a modern thriller like Get Out, these movies have the power to captivate audiences with their suspenseful storylines, intense music, and mysterious characters”.

Directed by Tanveer Bookwala, The Haunting features Erica Fernandes alongside Prakruti Mishra and Gul Panag in pivotal roles. The short film is currently available on Amazon miniTV within the Amazon Shopping App and on Fire TV for absolutely free.

