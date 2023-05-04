Erica Fernandes is already a big name in India and has a huge fan base. Now, she’s also taken her success into the world of entrepreneurship. This gorgeous star got her big break with her remarkable performance in modelling competitions and solidified her spot in showbiz with her amazing acting skills. Now, she has added another impressive achievement to her resume by venturing into something new.

Erica shares that although acting has been her primary passion, she was also curious to explore other opportunities. As she grew and experienced more, her search for more challenging roles led her to open her own business, which meets many needs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The actress has been thriving since she moved her base from India to Dubai. With a production and event management company, known as Celeste media film production, she is becoming increasingly successful and well-known in the business world day by day.

Recently, Erica gained a lot of attention when she moved to Dubai. Since then, she has been taking on some really cool projects and showing us all what she’s made of!

On the work front, Erica recently shared her experience working on the mini-series The Haunting. Erica Fernandes shared the most difficult scene shot and her all-time favourite horror-thriller movie saying, “Filming a short film can be an incredibly difficult process, and it often requires a lot of creativity and hard work. One of the most difficult scenes I had to shoot for my short film was the climax scene.”

Erica added, “It required a lot of coordination between the actors, crew, and director to get everything just right. Additionally, there were many technical elements that had to be taken into account, such as lighting and camera angles. Despite the difficulty of this scene, I am proud to say that it turned out great in the end!”

Must Read: When Priyanka Chopra Freaked Out About A Wardrobe Malfunction Fearing Her Zipper Would Tear Down To Fall Her Dress Apart At Met Gala 2019, Here’s What Happened!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News