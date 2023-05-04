Sumbul Touqeer, who is known for her role in Star Plus’ Imlie and her participation in Bigg Boss 16, has made her name in the TV industry. Mohammad revealed that the Ministry of Tanzania, who are associated with the awards, have requested for Sumbul Touqeer to be recommended for the award. “They have invited her and will give her a tour of seven days. The president especially said that, “no one else is best in India”, says Mohammad.

He also added that In the press conference, until now they have seldom had any names from TV as they always had big names from Bollywood. However, when they told them about Sumbul, their sponsor countries; Philippines, Tanzania, Malaysia and Vietnam and Dubai agreed that the ruling queen is Sumbul Touqeer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Well, Sumbul has always enjoyed a great fan base and her popularity has only been rising after her stint in Bigg Boss. The 19-year-old is known for her specular acting and down to earth personality. She has been part of shows such as Waaris, Chandragupta Maurya and Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein. However, the turning point in her career was her show Imlie. She starred in the show opposite actor Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul was loved by her fans. Sumbul made her Bollywood debut with Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Article 15. In the latest season of Bigg Boss, Sumbul was one of the most loved contestants and was touted to also be the most natural on the show.

The actress was also listed in Eastern Eye’s Top 50 Asian Stars In The World, where she grabbed the 16th position. Also, she bagged the 44th rank and was the the youngest star to feature for two consecutive years in Top 50 Asian Stars In The World. Both lists had a variety of A-listers from Alia Bhatt to Tejasswi Prakash.

Must Read: Rakhi Sawant Slams Bigg Boss 13’s Asim Riaz For Not Promoting His Latest Song After Reports Of Him Landing A Bollywood Film Surface: “Jab Aapko Koi Badi Film Mil Gayi…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News