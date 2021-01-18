Alia Bhatt is one of the busiest actresses in Bollywood right now. The 27-year-old has some really magnificent opuses scheduled this year from SS Rajamouli’s RRR to Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. Reportedly, the actress has just been discharged from the hospital, read to know the scoop here.

Alia along with the Kapoor’s and her own family had gone to Ranthambore in Rajasthan to celebrate the New Year’s.

The Kalank actress reportedly fell sick because of exhaustion and exertion. A source close to Bollywood Hungama confirmed the same and said, “Alia Bhatt is back to work after her break in the month of December 2020 when she was in Ranthambore National Park. The actress resumed shooting earlier last week.”

The source continued, “But, due to exertion and exhaustion, on Sunday, January 17, she was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai. After taking some rest and regaining strength, she was discharged on the very same day. Alia Bhatt, who is very professional, wants to complete her commitments, returned to the sets of Gangubai Kathiwadi on January 18, 2021.”

Gangubai Kathiawadi kicked off in December 2019 but the production was halted due to the ongoing global pandemic. Alia started shooting at the end of 2020 and took a break for New Year’s and commenced shooting recently.

Alia Bhatt was admitted to the hospital yesterday and has been discharged today. She’s doing fine and has already started shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is one of the most awaited projects of SLB and his fans have been waiting for it desperately. It’s the story of the madam of ‘Kamathipura’ based on a real character. The film will reportedly be releasing on Diwali this year and we can’t wait for Alia to add another accolade with this brilliant performance in her kitty.

We wish Alia Bhatt a speedy recovery.

