Actress Kiara Advani made her Bollywood debut in 2014 with Fugly, which was a no-show at the box office. However, she was later seen in hits such as M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Lust Stories, Kabir Singh and Good Newwz. The actress cannot name a particular role as gamechanger in her career, but credits all her work for the success she enjoys today.

“For me I think every film (mattered) — right from my first film because that is what gave me my first step into the film industry. People also say ï¿½Kabir Singh’ and ï¿½Lust Stories’ (but) every film has been a turning point in my life. I would want every film to be like that, even my future films. So, I can’t think of just one film. I think my entire journey has been special,” Kiara told IANS.

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani recently turned on her beast mode for 2021, and she sure looked all charged-up for the year ahead.

Kiara posted a video on Instagram, where she is seen working out in a gym in sports bra and lycra pants.

“Charged for 2021,” she wrote as the caption.

Kiara Advani, whose latest release is “Indoo Ki Jawaani“, has a string of releases coming up. She will be seen in the Sidharth Malhotra-starrer “Shershaah“, “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2” with Kartik Aaryan and the star-studded “Jug Jug Jeeyo”.

Are you looking forward to watch the upcoming films of Kiara Advani? Share with us in the comments section.

