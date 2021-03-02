Shraddha Kapoor is currently having fun in the Maldives as her cousin Priyank Sharma is getting married and guess what, she’ll be celebrating her 34th birthday with family and friends at the beautiful location too. Father Shakti Kapoor has revealed the birthday gift that Shraddha wants as she blows candles at midnight.

Shakti has time and again praised his daughter and has called her a god’s gift. Well, we couldn’t agree less with him.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Shakti Kapoor revealed details about Shraddha Kapoor’s 34th birthday plans and said, “Wedding and birthday will be big time, sab saath mein hai, toh maza aayega.”

Calling Shraddha Kapoor a god’s gift, Shakti Kapoor said, “As a person, no one can be better than her. In fact, she has qualities that I don’t have (laughs). She has a heart of gold. She is generous and an animal lover. I am so happy that even today when she is so successful, she listens to me, consults me on all major decisions in life. She has given me that respect. I have no complaints in life. I am blessed. She is God’s gift to me, an angel, a golden child. I remember, in school, she would perform on stage and I felt she could become an actor but as she was an intelligent student, she went to study in the US. I never thought she would be an actor. But achanak, when I returned from shoot one fine day, I heard she had signed Teen Patti (2010).”

Shakti Kapoor also revealed the birthday gift, that Shraddha Kapoor has asked him and it’s so loving. The Saaho actress wants her father to quit smoking.

When asked, what as a father he wants for his daughter, Shakti said, “As a father, I want my children to settle down in life. But ab kab karenge.. let’s see. Today, times have changed and people settle late in life unlike our times when people got married at 20. I guess, each to himself. I have no complaints.”

