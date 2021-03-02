It’s March 2, 2020, and Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff has turned 31. We are mentioning this at the very start because his chocolate boy charm, innocent looks and martial art stunts still make us believe he is in his mid-twenties. Today on his birthday, we bring you a throwback story of the WAR actor that’s connected to actor Aamir Khan.

Interested to know what it is? Well, there was a time when people thought Tiger was responsible for getting Aamir Khan in shape for his role as an acrobat in YRF’s Dhoom 3. In a throwback interview, dating September 2016, the birthday boy opened up about the news and below is what he had to say about it.

Tiger Shroff, while in conversation with CDS India, was asked if he helped Mr Perfectionist with his acrobats in the heist film. Denying anything such, the Baaghi actor said, “Yeh toh galat femi hai bohot logi ki. (This is a misconception many people have.)”

Continuing further, Tiger Shroff added that a professional from America trained Aamir Khan, and he attended a training session with them. The Heropanti actor said, “Aamir sir was kind enough to invite me to his house. Dhoom 3 ke time pe woh ek acrobat-gymnast ka role nibha rahe the (In Dhoom 3 he played an acrobat-gymnast), so he called somebody from America to train him. He heard from my father that I’m also into gymnastics, toh he was kind enough to invite me for a training session.”

Isn’t that sweet of Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist!? Check out the video here:

During that conversation, Tiger Shroff also opened up about his training in gymnastic and martial arts. He revealed that he has been receiving lessons in martial arts since he was four years old and always tried to imitate kicks, punches and jumps of his idol.

