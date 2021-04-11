After the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, all eyes have turned towards Rhea Chakraborty and her activities. Since she was the late actor’s girlfriend, most of his fans and, in fact, SSR’s family too blamed her for his death. Many theories emerged against the Jalebi actress, but nothing is proved yet. Well, the latest claim made by the late actor’s friend Smita Parikh is that the actress dated Aditya Roy Kapoor before him.

Wait, what? Yes, we know you are in a shock to hear this and eagerly want to know everything about it. In fact, Smita also revealed that a spirit always lives with Rhea. Ok! Now, this is scary and creepy. Keep scrolling further to read the entire tweet.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Smita Parikh has been very vocal about her thoughts against Rhea Chakraborty ever since his death. She has spoken a lot of things in the past. But, the claims that she made today is very shocking.

According to Smita Parikh’s tweet, Rhea Chakraborty was dating Aditya Roy Kapoor before she started dating Sushant Singh Rajput. But, she claims that after Aditya dumped her, SSR was set up in her life by a spirit that lives with her. Check out the tweet below.

Rhea dated aditya roy kapoor b4 meeting SSR, and how he was “setup” after he dumped her ? By the spirit which lives with her!! How disgusting and vindictive a woman could be ? U urself narrated this story to many tai. What a dangerous person roaming free? Rhea Planted In SSR Life — Smita GLK Parikh – SSR🦋💫🔱🔱 (@smitaparikh2) April 11, 2021

We know that you all want to know about the spirit that Smita is talking about. Well, most of the Twitter users wanted to know the same. Hence when one user asked her about the spirit, SSR’s friend replied, “She used to say her childhood friend died at 17 and he is with her. So pathetic!” Check out the tweet below:

She used to say her childhood friend died at 17 and he is with her 😱😱😱🤬🤬 so pathetic — Smita GLK Parikh – SSR🦋💫🔱🔱 (@smitaparikh2) April 11, 2021

Well, we don’t know what the truth is but Rhea Chakraborty dating Aditya Roy Kapoor before Sushant Singh Rajput definitely comes as a shocker. What do you think about this tweet? And do you really think there is a spirit living with the actress? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

