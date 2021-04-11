The 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks were devastating for many. It is one such episode that none of us can ever forget. A film based on the army officer Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s inspirational journey, who sacrificed his life to save people, was in the making. After much anticipation, the makers of the film titled Major are all set to unveil the teaser of the film on 12th April 2021. And to support this film, superstars like Salman Khan, Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran have come ahead.

Advertisement

It is said that Salman, Mahesh and Prithviraj would unveil the teaser of the film on their social media handles. Keep scrolling further to get all the details.

Advertisement

According to reports in Bollywood Hungama, the makers of Major felt that their film needed some backing from the superstars of Bollywood, Tollywood and Mollywood. It is also because the film is releasing in 3 languages Hindi, Telugu & Malayalam. So who would be better than the superstars of the respective industries Salman Khan, Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran, to promote Major?

The teaser of Major promises to offer insight into Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s life’s varied phases, making the audience aware of his inspirational journey’s untold chapters.

Adivi Sesh will be seen portraying the character of Sandeep Unnikrishnan. Earlier, the first look poster revealing his avatar as Sandeep Unnikrishnan created a lot of buzz across social media, garnering a warm response from the audience.

Recently, the makers offered glimpses into the People of Major as they released the character posters of Saiee Manjrekar and Sobhita Dhulipala. Celebrating the spirit with which Sandeep Unnikrishnan lived, this movie unfolds the story behind the unfortunate terror attacks and pays homage to his eventful life.

Major stars Adivi Sesh, Saiee Manjrekar, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Revathi and Murli Sharma. Directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, the film is produced by Sony Pictures Films India in association with Mahesh Babu’s GMB Entertainment and A+S movies.

Must Read: When Shakti Kapoor Made A Typo Sending “Wish You Were Her” To His Wife Living The SMS-Era Joke For Real!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube