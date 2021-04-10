Ever since Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by the NCB on account of drug charges and then released from a month in prison, she has been maintaining a low profile. It’s not often that the city’s paparazzi get a glimpse of the actress and share it with the world. But yesterday, the media snapped the actress while returning from Alibaug.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On Friday (April 9), Rhea was clicked near alighting and walking away from a ferry at the Gateway Of India, Churchgate. The actress was back in the city with actor Saqib Saleem and below is all the details we have about the trip.

As reported by Spotboye, Rhea Chakraborty and Saqib Saleem returned to the city from Alibaug after celebrating Saleem’s birthday. The actor, who starred along with Rhea in Mere Dad Ki Maruti, turned 33 on April 8. The two were also accompanied by designer Manish Malhotra and a couple of others.

A couple of pictures of the actress near The Gateway Of India have been shared on Instagram. The actress rocked a casual look consisting of a pair of blue denim slim-fit jeans, a black top and a pair of strappy flat sandals. She accessorized with a pink face mask, black round-frame shades and an oversized red bag with tassels, as well as a black sling bag. While walking away from the ferry, Rhea was clicked fidgeting with her hair in an attempt (we guess) to either dry it or settle her windblown hair.

Talking about Saqib Saleem’s look of the day, the actor opted for a black printed shirt and black pants. He accessorized with a black mask to match his attire. Check out some of the pictures of Rhea Chakraborty and Saqib from the Gateway Of India here:

Talking about Rhea, the actress and her brother Showik Chakraborty were clicked outside the Narcotics Control Bureau office in Mumbai on April 5, 2021.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates from the entertainment world.

Must Read: Ayesha Takia Birthday Special: Not Taarzan: The Wonder Car But Her Debut Film Was Supposed To Be Some Other Movie, Here’s What Happened!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube