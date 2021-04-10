We all remember the beautiful Ayesha Takia from films such as Taarzan: The Wonder Car, Wanted, Dor and more. The actress, who was last seen on the silver screen in 2011 in Nagesh Kukunoor’s Mod, rings in her 35th birthday today. Celebrating her special day, we decided to tell you about the film that was supposed to be her debut.

While we all know Ayesha made her big Bollywood debut in 2004 with Taarzan: The Wonder Car, very few are aware of the fact that this wasn’t to be her launch. The actress was to step into the Hindi film industry with the 2005 release Socha Na Tha – a film that now appears third in her filmography list.

Yes, you read that right. Ayesha Takia was supposed to enter the Hindi entertainment world with the Imtiaz Ali debut directorial. Socha Na Tha also starred Abhay Deol and was produced by his uncle, actor Dharmendra. The rom-com faced quite a few delays in its release and hence shifted a little lower in her film list.

Talking about Taarzan: The Wonder Car, it saw Ayesha Takia play Vatsal Sheth’s love interest and the film’s leading lady. Besides these two, the film saw Ajay Devgn play a pivotal role in the narrative alongside talents like Farida Jalal, Pankaj Dheer, Sadashiv Amrapurkar, Amrish Puri, Shakti Kapoor, Gulshan Grover and Mukesh Tiwari. Though not a box office hit, Tarzan saw Ayesha take home the Filmfare Best Debut Award for her performance as Priya Kapoor.

She was active in the industry for less than a decade and appeared in over 20 films, including a Telugu film. Her most notable performance was that of Jhanvi in the 2009 Salman Khan starrer Wanted.

Do you think Ayesha would have made more of an impact in the industry if her debut film was Socha Na Tha? Let us know in the comments.

Happy Birthday, Ayesha Takia.

