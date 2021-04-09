Swara Bhasker is known for being open about her opinion. Be it on protests across the country or her tiff with any contemporary, she’s open about it all. The actress has multiple times been targeted by Kangana Ranaut. Such that, she was even termed as the ‘B-grade’ actress. But do you remember one time when she said she along with Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan have faced worse than the Manikarnika actress? Read on for details!

Advertisement

For the unversed, Kangana and Swara have worked together during Tanu Weds Manu. There remains an unknown rift that has stayed back from that time. Ever since the two have been at loggerheads. It is mostly Ranaut who keeps targeting the Veere Di Wedding actress on social media.

Advertisement

It is known to everyone that Kangana Ranaut time and again flaunts her struggle in ‘Bullywood.’ Swara Bhasker in an exclusive interview with us Koimoi last year opened up on the matter. She said, “When people challenge you, you cannot say ‘ye threat hai.’ Ye threat nahi hai. I want to say on-record that Kangana ko jo bola jaa raha hai, use kahi jyada bura – Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and all the rest Khans, I, Richa Chadha, Naseeruddin Shah, Om Puri sahib have faced. They have not abused either Mumbai, the industry or the country. Jhuth mat bole, because jab aap jhuth bolenge – public aapko bolegi ki ye jhuth hai.”

We even asked where the entire tiff between her and Kangana Ranaut stems from. To this, Swara Bhasker answered, “I don’t want to comment on my personal experiences with her. It’s a pointless discussion. Kangana has the right to say whatever she wants. I’ve always said that in this country, people have the democratic right to give their opinion. If she thinks I am a ‘B Grade’ actress, I don’t have a problem with her saying that. If Kangana is saying anything she feels about Mumbai, she should be able to challenge that. When you say something in public, you should be ready for a backlash.”

Must Read: Mahabharat Actress Sayantani Ghosh Asked About Her Bra Size During Live Session; Slams ‘The Size Mentality’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube