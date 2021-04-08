Kangana Ranaut is bold, fierce and no less than a lone wolf in Bollywood. While she terms it ‘Bullywood’, the actress has never shied away from calling out people she doesn’t like. Her tiff with Karan Johar, Hrithik Roshan, Swara Bhasker is known to one and all. The Thalaivi actress is now revealing about her ‘secret’ call with Akshay Kumar. Just not that, she’s also dragged Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone into it. Read on for details!

Like most know, Kangana has called out the industry multiple times for not supporting her. She recently also opened up about how she would always cheer for all her contenders. She shared videos of her praising Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone and others. But the fact that no one turned up for her film Manikarnika and many others has hurt her a lot.

Currently, the promos of Thalaivi have been creating a lot of buzz. The trailer was launched recently and earned massive praises. Amidst it all, Kangana Ranaut now claims that she received secret calls from Akshay Kumar and many others appreciating her work in the film.

Kangana Ranaut wrote, “Bollywood is so hostile that even to praise me can get people in trouble,I have got many secret calls and messages even from big stars like @akshaykumar they praised @Thalaivithefilm trailer to sky but unlike Alia and Deepika films they can’t openly praise it. Movie mafia terror.”

She continued, “Wish an industry of art can be objective when it comes to art, and not indulge in power play and politics when it comes to cinema, my political views and spirituality should not make me a target of bullying, harassment and isolation but if they do, then obviously I will win.”

Check out the tweet below:

Bollywood is so hostile that even to praise me can get people in trouble,I have got many secret calls and messages even from big stars like @akshaykumar they praised @Thalaivithefilm trailer to sky but unlike Alia and Deepika films they can’t openly praise it. Movie mafia terror. https://t.co/MT91TvnbmR — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 7, 2021

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar is yet to break his silence and react to the claims made by Kangana Ranaut!

