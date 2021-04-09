Akshay Kumar is one of the most inspiring actors in the Industry. In his 3-decade long career, he has witnessed the lows and the highs and yet maintained his position in showbiz. But there was once that he claimed he’d last longer than Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan unless they stop smoking. Read on for details!

It was back during Karan Johar hosted Koffee With Karan 5 when Akshay graced the controversial couch. KJo, as he always does, put Khiladi on the spot when he asked him which superstar will last longer in the race of stardom. The options given were Akshay himself, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan.

To this, Akshay Kumar responded, “ If they stop smoking, SRK, Aamir and Salman will last long, else I will”.

Later, even Aamir Khan reacted to the statement made by Akshay Kumar. The Laal Singh Chaddha actor said, “I am not happy with the fact that I have started smoking, but as soon as my release date gets closer, I get extremely nervous and start smoking.”

However, Aamir clarified that he doesn’t believe that smoking can affect anybody’s acting skills. “I don’t think smoking can affect acting, it can affect your stamina and health and I urge everyone to not smoke and even I am keeping my control on it.”

Well, both the superstars had their own stance but Akshay Kumar surely is visibly the fittest till date.

On the professional front, Akshay has a list of films waiting to hit the theatres. Sooryavanshi has long been delayed due to the COVID pandemic.

Ram Setu, Atrangi Re, BellBottom, Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey are amongst his other upcoming films.

Akshay Kumar recently tested COVID positive and is currently hospitalized for precautionary reasons.

