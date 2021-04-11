Kashibai from Bajirao Mastani is one of the best characters that Priyanka Chopra Jonas has played onscreen. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film also stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in pivotal roles. Do y’all know once a reporter asked Priyanka that if she would have liked to play Deepika’s character in the film and her superb reply just won the show!

A video of Priyanka is doing the rounds on social media where she’s seen giving a kick-a** reply to the reporter.

The reporter asks Priyanka Chopra Jonas, “Aapko jab Bajirao Mastani ki script sunayi jaa rahi thi, aapne kabhi insist nahi kiya director se ki Deepika wala role aapko karna hai (When the script of Bajirao Mastani was being narrated to you, did you never insist on doing the role Deepika did)?”

Giving her a superb reply, Priyanka revealed that she has received so many bouquets on her performance of Kashibai that her house has started looking like a garden and said, “Aapne film dekhi hai? Toh main kyun karti? Kashi pasand aayi? Mera ghar dekhna, garden ban gaya hai (Have you watched the film? Why would I do that role? Did you like Kashi? You should see my house, it has become a garden).”

Take a look at the video here:

Haha, that’s a good reply Priyanka Chopra Jonas!

Meanwhile, the Bajirao Mastani actress keeps entertaining her fans on social media by sharing pictures and videos of herself.

Recently, Priyanka shared a pretty picture of herself with a caption that read, “I always find my light. 🌞😍 #glamchair #setlife #citadel #cleanskinfromwithin”

What are your thoughts on Priyanka Chopra Jonas giving a perfect reply to the reporter on why she didn’t want to play Deepika Padukone’s character in Bajirao Mastani? Tell us in the comments below.

