‘Nasha’ actress Poonam Pandey called co-contestant and actress Nisha Rawal ‘bloody housewife’ on the reality show ‘Lock Upp’.

The two were seen having a heated argument over the arrangements of the bed and none of them were ready to sleep on the floor during a task.

“You are a bloody housewife!” yelled Poonam.

Nisha is taken aback by this remark and becomes enraged, to which Poonam responded: “I said it to myself, not to you!”.

Poonam tried to avoid any further argument with Nisha.

During the weekend episode, host Kangana Ranaut announces that there will be no elimination this week. She also advised Kaaranvir Bohra and Payal Rohtagi to improve their games because they have the fewest votes. She also gives them a chance to prove their capabilities.

“Choose your teams right now,” said Kangana.

Kaaranvir’s team consists of Poonam Pandey, Munawar Faruqui, Shivam Sharma and Sara Khan, while Payal’s team consists of Nisha Rawal, Saisha Shinde, Siddharth Sharma and Babita Phogat.

The nominated contestants for this week are Poonam Pandey, Saisha Shinde, Kaaranvir Bohra, Payal Rohtagi, Sara Khan, Nisha Rawal, Munawar Faruqui and Babita Phogat.

If the speculations is to be believed, actor and model Milind Soman and Varun Sood are all set to enter Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Lock Upp’ as wild card entries.

But, officially nothing has been confirmed.

Milind Soman, is an Indian actor, model and fitness enthusiast who has been in the headlines for all of the reality shows, movies and fitness trends he has done in the past. He is also known for many of the controversies going around him.

In 2020, Milind shared a picture of himself running in the nude on a beach in Goa. It created a storm on the Internet. This led to creation of many internet memes on him.

Now he is speculated to enter this badass jail. Another name that is going around is Varun Sood. He is known for participating in MTV India’s ‘Roadies X2’, ‘Splitsvilla 9’ and ‘Ace Of Space 1’.

Recently he is coming into the limelight because of his breakup with ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ winner Divya Agarwal. Their tweets and posts are grabbing attention and their split came as a shock for many.

There are 13 controversial celebrities locked up in Kangana‘s jail. They will have to fight for the basic amenities to win the fearless game. ‘Lock Upp’ is now streaming on ALTBalaji and MXPlayer.

