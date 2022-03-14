Celebrity gossip has never missed to make it to the headlines of any media outlet. Recently, Divya Agarwal was one of those celebs who made headlines after he break up with Varun Sood. But did you know this was not the actress’ first breakup news?

Divya who won Bigg Boss OTT, was in a relationship with Varun for 4 long years before they decided to walk their separate ways. The actress took the heartbreaking news to her Instagram account but did not mention any reasons yet.

Well, this was not Divya Agarwal’s first failed relationship as earlier she was said to be dating Splitsvilla fame Priyank Sharma. It happened in 2017 when Divya broke up with Priyank after Bigg Boss 11, due to rumours of the latter having a fling with VJ Benafsha Soonawalla were doing rounds. The actress entered as a guest on the show and broke up with Priyank on national television.

Later, in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Divya Agarwal talked about how she could have handled things differently. She said, “Now, I am a changed person if my partner enters a reality show and does something, then I will pack his bags and keep them outside the home. At that time I had no idea and to stop media calls I had to go inside the house. I had to stop it but then I understood. Today when I talk to Priyank I am like we were such donkeys. We could have cleared the confusion. I was getting new fame and media because Splitsvilla was on the air as well.”

Priyank and Divya first came together during MTV Splitsvilla 10 and had instantly build a chemistry between them. Everything was going fine until Priyank entered the Bigg Boss 11 house, turning everything upside down for their relationship.

