Gauahar Khan Receives Backlash For Her Cryptic ‘Propaganda’ Tweet
Gauahar Khan Receives Backlash For Her Cryptic ‘Propaganda’ Tweet, Netizens Link It To The Kashmir Files(Pic Credit: Instagram/IMDb)

While a few can’t stop praising The Kashmir Files and lauding director Vivek Agnihotri’s courage to show the truth, others have now started calling it propaganda. After Swara Bhasker, the latest celebrity to post a cryptic Tweet is TV diva Gauahar Khan. Taking to Twitter, Bigg Boss 7 winner posted a cryptic Tweet that netizens are linking to The Kashmir Files.

Speaking about Vivek Agnihotri’s film, the film has been doing wonders at the box office and made a collection of Rs 47 crore in just 4 days. The Kashmir Files stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi, Bhasha Sumbli, and others in the lead roles.

Recently, Gauahar Khan received heavy backlash when she wrote, “If u don’t see the propaganda , ur soul is blind , deaf and dumb!” Fans linked her Tweet to The Kashmir Files and shamed the actress. A user wrote, “This is so sad to see educated people like you declaring it as a propaganda… to all my fellow Muslim citizens who are in misconception that this movie is spreading hate towards them NOO . Movie bs ek sachhai h jo itni kadwi h ki jhoothi lag ri , movie bs ye btane k liye h ki.”

Another said, “Ofcourse I see the propaganda. The propoganda to show the truth, the propoganda to make the people realise that what happened with Kashmiri Hindus is Unforgettable. (Forgive but don’t forget). And finally the propoganda of exposing the propoganda of the ruling party in 1990.”

A Twitterati even recalled the time when she was slapped by a person of her community on a reality show for wearing short clothes and also she tried to convert her ex Kushal Tandon

A user posted a video of Kashmiri Pandits crying after watching The Kashmir Files and wrote alongside, “Oh really. So Kashmiri pandits ending up in tears across cinemas, expressing that finally someone has shown their story is all fake? Shame on you!”

The Kashmir Files has been announced tax-free in states like Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Tripura, among others.

