While a few can’t stop praising The Kashmir Files and lauding director Vivek Agnihotri’s courage to show the truth, others have now started calling it propaganda. After Swara Bhasker, the latest celebrity to post a cryptic Tweet is TV diva Gauahar Khan. Taking to Twitter, Bigg Boss 7 winner posted a cryptic Tweet that netizens are linking to The Kashmir Files.

Speaking about Vivek Agnihotri’s film, the film has been doing wonders at the box office and made a collection of Rs 47 crore in just 4 days. The Kashmir Files stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi, Bhasha Sumbli, and others in the lead roles.

Recently, Gauahar Khan received heavy backlash when she wrote, “If u don’t see the propaganda , ur soul is blind , deaf and dumb!” Fans linked her Tweet to The Kashmir Files and shamed the actress. A user wrote, “This is so sad to see educated people like you declaring it as a propaganda… to all my fellow Muslim citizens who are in misconception that this movie is spreading hate towards them NOO . Movie bs ek sachhai h jo itni kadwi h ki jhoothi lag ri , movie bs ye btane k liye h ki.”

Another said, “Ofcourse I see the propaganda. The propoganda to show the truth, the propoganda to make the people realise that what happened with Kashmiri Hindus is Unforgettable. (Forgive but don’t forget). And finally the propoganda of exposing the propoganda of the ruling party in 1990.”

This is so sad to see educated people like you declaring it as a propaganda… to all my fellow Muslim citizens who are in misconception that this movie is spreading hate towards them NOO .

Movie bs ek sachhai h jo itni kadwi h ki jhoothi lag ri , movie bs ye btane k liye h ki — Pragati Shukla (@arri_mori_maiya) March 15, 2022

Ofcourse I see the propoganda

The propoganda to show the truth, the propoganda to make the people realise that what happened with Kashmiri Hindus is Unforgettable

(Forgive but don't forget)

And finally the propoganda of exposing the propoganda of the ruling party in 1990 — Daksh Shanklesha (@DakshShanklesha) March 15, 2022

A Twitterati even recalled the time when she was slapped by a person of her community on a reality show for wearing short clothes and also she tried to convert her ex Kushal Tandon

When you got slapped on stage for wearing revealing clothes by the person of your own community, was that a propaganda too?

When you tried to convert your ex BF Kushal Tandon to Islam so that you can marry him, was that a propaganda too? — TakShak  (@B4dBucky) March 15, 2022

Already history par bahut sare serials, movie bante hain but abhi ban gaye to aap jaiso ko problem kyun ho rahi? Jo log galat the uss waqt unko lekar movie bani hai aap khud par Q le rahi?

Kya aap khud ko bhi manti hain ki aapne kuchh galat kiya tha jo aap ko problem ho rahi? — Siya Singh❤ (@SiyaSingh02) March 15, 2022

A user posted a video of Kashmiri Pandits crying after watching The Kashmir Files and wrote alongside, “Oh really. So Kashmiri pandits ending up in tears across cinemas, expressing that finally someone has shown their story is all fake? Shame on you!”

Oh really. So Kashmiri pandits ending up in tears across cinemas, expressing that finally someone has shown their story is all fake? Shame on you! https://t.co/wNyV7Ael6F — Saarthak (@spiritualghost) March 15, 2022

The Kashmir Files has been announced tax-free in states like Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Tripura, among others.

