Ranveer Singh, who made his Bollywood debut with Band Baaja Baaraat, is now one of the highest-paid actors in Indian cinema. He is known for his energetic performance and brilliant acting skills. His films like Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, and many more have been blockbusters.

Singh has always managed to grab the attention with his unabashed attitude. Besides, he has a rocking physique that makes several women weak on their knees. In fact, his recent n*de photoshoot has sent several netizens into a frenzy as well. So how does he manage to keep himself fit? So let’s dive into it.

Ranveer Singh Work Out Regime

One look at the Gully Boy star’s Instagram, it is evident that he loves to sweat it out at the gym. He loves weight training and cardio exercises. He never misses his workout. Apart from this, he also loves outdoor activities. Cricket may be his preferred sport but swimming is his all-time favourite activity.

Ranveer had revealed that swimming is his ultimate go-to workout routine and he has been doing it since he was a teenager. Talking to GQ India, he said, “I think swimming is a great exercise because it’s cardiovascular training, it’s resistance training at the same time, it’s zero impact so there’s less wear and tear in the body and it works your core. In fact, it works every part of your body. And it’s also repetitive, it’s got a pattern, so you can actually use it as active meditation. I’m a big fan of swimming.”

Ranveer Singh’s Diet Plan

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actor doesn’t drink alcohol and believes in exercising in the great outdoors a lot. In order to stay fit and to keep up a successful diet, you must eat something every three hours. Ranveer snacks on nuts and fruits often and makes sure he never goes without food for more than three hours.

He prefers to eat home-cooked meals. Mustafa Ahmed, who trained the actor to bulk up for Padmaavat, revealed his diet and meals. During a conversation with Vogue, he said, “I create a diet for an individual based on their routine, but basically one day in every week I forcefully tell them to cheat. For Ranveer, the first thing I told him was to cut off any kind of sugar from his diet. That was our golden rule. Six months during Padmavati and even before, he was off sugar. I gave him two cheat meals in a week with the option of having these two meals anytime in the week. He would prefer to have both of them in the same day so he could have a complete cheat day. During his cheat meals he could have sugar, junk food and almost anything he wanted.”

