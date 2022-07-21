Janhvi Kapoor has truly taken her fashion game a notch higher in recent years. Whether it is her pantsuit looks, bodycon dresses or shimmery outfits, she knows how to nail it all! The actress opted for a strapless jumpsuit as she was spotted across the city yesterday and we can’t help but mention she’s truly the Indian Kim Kardashian. Scroll below for all the details.

This isn’t the first time that Janhvi is being compared to Kim. In the past, she has also made noise over comparisons with the Kardashian-Jenner sister over her hourglass figure. In fact, on Koffee With Karan Season 7, Karan Johar ended up calling her an “s*x symbol.”

Yesterday, Janhvi Kapoor was spotted in the city as she began the promotions of her next, Good Lucky Jerry. It is a black comedy drama that also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashist and others in pivotal roles. Slated for a release on 29th July on Disney+ Hotstar, the promotions have started in full swing.

Janhvi Kapoor left hearts racing in a strapless corsetry jumpsuit in custom blue as she arrived at the location and posed for the paparazzi. She left her hair down in waves and opted for a no-makeup makeup look with tons of mascara and nude lip colour.

One cannot help but admit that the outfit flaunted her figure with utmost grace and her poses reminded us of Kim Kardashian. That expressions, that flamboyance and the sass is only someone like Janhvi can ooze and we’re truly mesmerized.

Take a look at the pictures below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

For those who’re in love with the outfit, it belongs to the label Antithesis and is priced at Rs 18,000 on their official website.

