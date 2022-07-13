Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s death has left the entire nation in a state of shock. The Old Skool singer, who rose to fame at a very young age, was shot dead in the Mansa district of Punjab. The singer was killed when he was on his way to his home in his Thar. The shocking incident took place on May 29 and the police have been investigating the murder since. While we come across new updates about Siddhu Moose Wala’s murder every now and then, his die-hard fans have been trending #justiceforsidhumoosewala heavily on social media.

Advertisement

For the unversed, soon after the killing of the singer, a gangster Lawrence Bishnoi along with Goldy Brar took responsibility for his murder.

Advertisement

As the nation continues to mourn the singer’s loss, Cricket captain Virat Kohli recently left the internet divided when he did the thigh-five signature gestures. While many believe it was a tribute to Sidhu Moose Wala, others have been saying it’s Shikhar Dhawan’s signature step too. It happened during the latest India Vs England match where a user captured him doing the thigh-five step. Soon after the clip surfaced on the web it divided the netizens into two sections.

While a few continued to hail Virat Kohli tribute for Sidhu Moose Wala by doing his signature thigh-five step other said, “Chahe shikhar ho ya sidhu dono hi legend h kisi ke liye bhi thapi maari ho kholi ne.” Another said, “This is the celebration of Shikhar dhawan.” Check out the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aman Dhankhar (@doctor.perfectt)

In the recent development, the Sidhu Moose Wala’s killer Lawrence Bishnoi said that he wanted to teach the singer a lesson and had also admitted to plotting Salman Khan’s murder. During his investigation, the gangster said that he and his community will never forgive the superstar for killing a blackbuck unless he tenders to an apology.

Must Read: Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra To Bring Back Their Off-Screen Romance On Screen After Shershaah Through A Love Story?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram