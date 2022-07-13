There’s no denying that Salman Khan’s popularity is spread across the globe. No matter where he goes, the superstar receives loved from one and all. Apart from his showbiz career, the actor also makes fans swoon over his dashing looks and the things he does for the people. Every time Salman Khan starrer is released on the silver screens it is no less than a festival for his fans. Many times we have even seen his female fans sending their marriage proposal to the superstar.

As Salman Khan has now earned the tag of most handsome and eligible bachelor of B-Town, a Pakistani actress has expressed her desire to marry the Dabangg star. Scroll down to read the scoop.

Pakistani actress Meera in his latest interview has said that she won’t be able to refuse Salman Khan’s marriage proposal. Well, Meera has always grabbed headlines owing to her personal life. The actress was earlier in the news when a man claimed her to be his wife. After the legal battle, it was proved that Meera was never his partner.

Now according to a report in Daily Pakistan, she in her latest interview when Meera was asked about her marital status, she clearly called her single and said she would never refuse if Salman Khan ever proposes to her for marriage. Not only this, Meera has even referred to Salman Khan as one of the biggest superstars in the world. The actress further said that she would be powerless to refuse him if he proposed marriage to her.

On the work front, Salman Khan is currently busy shooting for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The film also stars Pooja Hegde and Shehnaaz Gill in pivotal roles alongside Raghav Juyal and Siddharth Nigam. That apart he will also be seen in Tiger 3 opposite Katrina Kaif and has an extended cameo in Shah Rukh Khan-led Pathaan.

