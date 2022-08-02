Alia Bhatt, who is currently busy promoting her soon-to-release film Darlings on Netflix, looks lovelier as the days go by. The actress’ radiating pregnancy glow combined with her incredible fashion sense is something that all mommies-to-be can take inspiration from.

Earlier today, Alia was snapped at the airport and looked elegant in an orange-peach anarkali. Read on to know more about her look and what we think of it.

Pictures and videos of Alia Bhatt being papped at the airport today have been making rounds on social media. The said media shows the Brahmastra actress dressed in simple, flowy peachy-orange anarkali with a golden floral repetitive pattern along the hemline and sleeves as well as gold work along the neckline and bustline.

The actress paired the look with golden heels and a pair of dangling gold earrings. Alia Bhatt let the pregnancy glow be all the makeup she needed as she opted for a no makeup look and a centre-parted back hairdo.

While we are totally loving this look, are only complaint once more is that she opted for a loose-fitted ensemble and hid her baby bump once again.

Check out the look here:

Fans too have taken note of her glow-up thanks to the pregnancy and have only love and appreciation for her.

Besides Darlings, Alia Bhatt will also be seen in Brahmastra, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Heart of Stone. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more

