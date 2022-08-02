Alia Bhatt made her big Bollywood debut with Student Of The Year. The film was directed by Karan Johar and made a lot of noise over its ‘nepotism’ aspect. The actress grabbed a lot of eyeballs when she named India’s president incorrectly during her Koffee With Karan debut. Not only there was a lot of backlash but she was declared ‘dumb.’

Advertisement

It was in 2013 when Alia named Prithviraj Chauhan as the then president of the country while Dr Pranab Mukherjee was the correct answer. The answer not only shocked Karan Johar but the entire nation. There was constant mocking, trolls and memes that even go viral to date.

Advertisement

When asked about the current president of India, Alia Bhatt told Indian Express Droupadi Murmu ji in a swift tone. Talking about her evolution over the years, the Darlings actress added, “I love it when people think that I am unintelligent, or that ‘oh she is so dumb.’ I genuinely do, because they make so many memes on me which add to the popularity, and then it’s like you are loving my movies.”

Alia Bhatt continued, “So there is possibly something that I am doing right in the movie business…I also want to put out this message for young girls– general knowledge and bookish intelligence in my opinion is not intelligence. To survive in a world, you have to have a certain emotional intelligence, which is possibly the highest form of intelligence.”

Just not that, Alia even clarified that she even knew the answer back in 2013 but there was too much pressure on Koffee With Karan that made her omit the wrong answer!

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Darlings. She also wrapped up Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani recently.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: When Shah Rukh Khan & Priyanka Chopra’s Midnight Nikah Rumours Brought Sleepless Nights To Many, Actor Rubbishing Had Said: “It’s Disrespectful…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram