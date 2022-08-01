Bollywood industry is full of drama, gossip and controversies. There isn’t a day left out when actors do not make headlines for every new gossip. While some fall deaf to ears, some controversies end up turning huge. The same happened with Shah Rukh Khan and his Don co-star Priyanka Chopra when rumours of their alleged relationship and secret ‘nikkah’ went rife.

Shocking right? But it’s true. Back in 2013 reports had claimed that SRK and PeeCee had a secret nikkah done. The report did turn out to be false, but the imprint it left still is huge. Read on to know what happened.

The story starts back in 2006 when Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra teamed up for Farhan Akhtar’s Don which turned out to be a massive hit at the box office. Once done, the duo once again teamed up for Don 2 in 2011 and according to reports usually were seen together let be parties, public appearances, anything. This togetherness of the two sparked rumours about their apparent relationship.

However, these rumours were always rubbished by Shah Rukh Khan and he many times clarified that he and Priyanka Chopra just shared a good friendship. Well, then in 2012, SRK invited PeeCee to Karan Johar’s birthday even though she and KJo were having some bad blood. Rumours claim that when Priyanka arrived at the party SRK straight away welcomed her with a kiss on the cheeks which left his wife Gauri Khan super enraged. This led to Gauri boycotting PeeCee and putting a ban on her husband from working with her.

While everyone thought the chapter was entirely closed, the reports of Shah Rukh and Priyanka’s secret wedding in 2013 left everyone shell-shocked. The reports had claimed that the two rumoured love birds had a secret nikah at midnight in Toronto and then they went separate ways once back home and that it was Chopra’s father Dr Ashok Chopra who was in his death bed last, wish to see his daughter tie the knot, and that’s how the secret nikah rumour made the buzz.

These rumours were eventually rubbished by SRK and Priyanka themselves. During promotions of his film ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’ reacting to the rumours, SRK said, “I think it’s a little disrespectful, I’m extremely sorry about that. Sorry means…it’s not directly because of anything I’ve done but the fact that she’s my friend. She’s one of the closest friends I have and very close to my heart and always will be.”

What are your thoughts on this, do you think Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra had a secret nikkah back in 2013?

