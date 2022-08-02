Who doesn’t want to work with the modern era’s Trimurti of Bollywood? Yes, we’re talking about the biggest Bollywood stars of this era- Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan. Everyone wants to share the screen with them. Even Janhvi Kapoor is fond of the trio but surprisingly, she isn’t ready to be their heroine in a film. Scroll below to know more.

Janhvi, who made her debut in 2018 with Dhadak, has grown a lot as an actor and is witnessing ever-increasing love among the young audience. Her latest film Good Luck Jerry released just a couple of days ago and everyone is just loving how she isn’t just restricted to good looks but also evolving as a performer.

Recently during an interview with NDTV, Janhvi Kapoor was asked if she would like to work with Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan. As expected, Janhvi shared she would love to be in their film but not in a role opposite to theirs. “They are the biggest stars and everybody wants to work with them but thoda odd hoga agar main unke opposite kaam karungi toh (it would be a little odd if I star opposite them) but I will love to work with them,” the Roohi actress quoted.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will be next seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan. The shoot of the film was wrapped up recently.

Meanwhile, recently Janhvi Kapoor appeared on Koffee With Karan Season 7, where Karan Johar asked her if she would have s*x with her former boyfriend. Responding to it, she said, “No, can’t go backwards.”

