Kate Hudson has wowed us with many jaw-dropping fashion moments on the red carpet or otherwise, as much as in films. Just recently, the Titanic actress attended Valentino’s fall-winter 2022–2023 haute couture runway show in Rome. She stole all the attention.

Hudson wore a sheer turtleneck with dramatic sleeves and romantic lace detailing. She had a simple black strapless bra under it, and for the bottoms, Kate chose black wide-leg trousers. She accompanied it with black opera gloves and square platform heels.

She has been a fashion icon for years. Once back in 2005, she wore another bold outfit that still has our attention. Kate Hudson attended The Skeleton Key’s LA premiere in a black Versace with sheer panels bombshell dress. If one can agree, then they might see her as a skeleton in this outfit. The plunging neckline was outlined with black ruffles. She had black heels with a strap on and carried a clutch in the same colour but with gold detailing.

The back of the dress was as bold as the front, for there was no back. Kate Hudson was practically naked under that sheer dress as she flaunted her derriere. The Eternal Sunshine of a Spotless Mind star less her gold locks flow in a wave. She completed the look with nude makeup and a perfect smile. Hudson looked gorgeous as ever in this fit.

📸 Kate Hudson at the LA Premiere of "The Skeleton Key" in 2005

While talking about the actress, Kate is all set to appear in the mystery-thriller, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. It is the sequel to the hit 2019’s film Knives Out, starring Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, and Ana de Armas. Craig will be reprising his role as Benoit Blanc.

Much like the first one, the Kate Hudson starrer also has an ensemble cast. This includes Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, and Dave Bautista.

