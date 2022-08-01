Jennifer Aniston has served some of the best fashion moments in history. Not just her, but even her Friends’ character, Rachel, has had many iconic fashion moments from which fans have taken inspiration. Rachel’s hairstyle was also popular amongst them, even though Aniston has said that she disliked it.

From her 90s baggy jeans and t-shirts to slip dresses and gowns, Jen has owned the game for years now. One of her best looks of hers is from the 2017 Oscar after-party. She wore a bold black sequined dress from Atelier Versace with matching colored heels. The dress had a jaw-dropping slit and a plunging neckline.

Another one of Jennifer Aniston’s iconic looks, which boasted a plunging neckline as well, was from the 2004 Golden Globe Awards. The Morning Show actress stunned the red carpet in a fluttering cutout Valentino dress in black. It had luscious waves that fell gracefully on one side. For the upper half of the dress, Jen went for a daring V-shaped neckline. Its tip went as down as to her midriff.

It was also connected with a black strap and a silver buckle under her breasts. The simple and elegant piece was finished with a black clutch (such a 2000s thing), a silver bracelet, and nude, glossy makeup. It was Jennifer Aniston’s hair that also caught our attention. Jennifer had her wavy locks falling on her shoulder. Her blonde hair covered one side of her face and an eye.

TOP 50 LOOKS DA JENNIFER ANISTON 🏅 #9 61st Golden Globe Awards, 2004 (61,6%) pic.twitter.com/7JKm3l9Lru — Jennifer Aniston Brasil (@aniston_br) June 29, 2020

With this entire ensemble, Aniston proved that she is a fashion icon. Meanwhile, the actress recently hit the headlines after she shared some throwback snaps from 2003 of Lisa Kudrow on her birthday. The Friends co-star celebrated her 59th, and Aniston, as well as Courteney Cox, wished Lisa on social media.

When it comes to her work, Jennifer Aniston is currently working on Murder Mystery 2, a sequel to the 2019 film co-starring Adam Sandler.

