Morrocan Canadian actress and dancer Nora Fatehi has made a strong mark in the hearts and minds of fans with her dance moves. She is one of the judges on Dance Deewane Juniors which is all set to premiere on April 23. As the shooting of the show is going on, pictures and videos from the set are also going viral.

Nora not only sizzles on the dance floor but is also well known for her fitness and fashion. She sets fire on social media with her various voguish sartorial choices. The latest clip of Nora, dressed in a show-stopping blue gown, is going viral on social media.

Nora Fatehi looked pretty in a blue crepe gown featuring a square neckline with a plunging V slit in the middle. It also comes with gold-tone statement chained straps holding the dress together, a fitted bodice, a bodycon silhouette accentuating Nora’s curves, a back zip closure, and a floor-sweeping train creating a flattering mermaid fall.

‘Garmi’ dancer completed her ensemble look with peep-toe strappy high heels, rings, and gold oval earrings – from the luxury label Chanel. As Nora Fatehi stepped out of her caravan two people were seen holding the bottom of the dress in the video.

Take a look at the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐚 𝐅𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐡𝐢 𝐋𝐨𝐯𝐞 (@nora.fatehi_love)

However, some netizens did not take it kindly and started trolling the actress. One fan wrote, “Iss tarah kyu khadi hoti hai Nora? Relax hokar bhi chal skti hai na,” while another user commented, “Thoda zadu bhi lataka do modiji award denge.”

A third user wrote, “Agar sambhala nhi jata akeli se to dala kyon 😂😂😂😂” Another user wrote, “Itni Kya majburi k chalna b mushkil ho jaye.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Meanwhile, Dance Deewane Juniors marks Neetu Kapoor’s debut on TV. Neetu Kapoor with Nora Fatehi and Marzi Pestonji will host the dance reality show together, while Karan Kundrra will be the host of the show.

