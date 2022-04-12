Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn who is currently busy with this promotional works of his upcoming film Runway 34 with Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani and Rakul Preet Singh, now opened up about all the ‘wild’ things he has done in his childhood.

Advertisement

From stealing a gun from his father to being put into the jail twice, reading about Ajay’s ‘wild youth’ anecdotes surely will leave you in splits. Read on to know more.

Advertisement

During his recent interview with Film Companion, Ajay Devgn was asked to share some anecdotes from his childhood. With a bright smile, he said, “Okay, we should not talk about this. I could say all this (in the past) but now I have a better image, so let’s maintain that. We’ve done wild things in our youth, everybody does. At that time, things were very lenient also, including the law and the media. Very forgiving. It’s not anymore.” Looking at the audience, further continuing, he said, “We’ve gotten away with a lot of things, you all can’t. We’ve had a lot of fun, you all can’t.”

Talking about his memories, back in 2018, Ajay Devgn during his interview with Mid-Day had immediately agreed that he was a ‘gunda’ during his youth days when a reporter had asked him. He also added, “Full-on. I have been behind bars — twice inside a lock-up; even sneaked out my father’s gun. And guys, that’s illegal.”

Speaking more on his ‘gunda’ days, the actor also revealed that he was usually rejected for his looks and for being the son of an action director, However, he then claimed that he never took these ‘brutal rejections’. to his heart. He said, “Not to my face, but people behind my back would say, ‘He doesn’t have the looks, ek action director ka beta, star kaise ban sakta hai…’ I kept working.”

Now that the cat is out of the bag, we surely know that Ajay Devgn indeed had a very ‘jhakas’ childhood.

For more such amazing updates make sure to follow Koimoi.

Must Read: Ajay Devgn Started Shooting For Rohit Shetty’s Singham Next Morning After Reading The Narration Finishing It In Just 4 Months

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube