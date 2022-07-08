Nora Fatehi isn’t just a great dancer or actress but also an amazing style icon. She literally never fails to make heads turn with her fashionable appearances and have time and again gave us fashion goals with her chic wardrobe. Be it her city sightings, airport looks or red carpet appearances, Nora literally owns the runway like nobody else in the business. Last night, the beauty was spotted in a figure-hugging sporty look and netizens reacted to her look and compared it with Deepika Padukone’s. Scroll below to see her video.

Nora enjoys a huge fan following on social media with over 41 million followers on Instagram. The beauty is quite active on the photo-sharing site and often teases her fans with a glimpse of her personal and professional life on it. Coming back to the topic, the actress wore the most trending colour of the season – Lilac.

Nora Fatehi donned a sporty look by Adidas which featured lilac track pants and paired it with a matching sleeveless tank top while subtly flaunting her cleavage in the same. She styled her look with shiny silver shoes and accessorised her look with minimalistic gold jewellery in layers.

Viral Bhayani took to his Instagram and shared the video of Nora Fatehi, take a look at it below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Reacting to the actress’ video, a user on Instagram commented, “Trying to copy deepika padukone😮” Another user commented, “Ye plastic bag ko dekhne me kisko intrest h.” A third user commented, “Copy of deepika.” A fourth user commented, “I swear in Arab countries such middle east she’s not worth one penny and in India she’s heroin wow 😂”

What are your thoughts on netizens comparing Nora Fatehi with Deepika Padukone? Tell us in the space below.

