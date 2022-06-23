Always the first to sport international trends on home turf, Nora Fatehi, slayed yet again in a Victoria Bechkam bodycon dress and top knot- long braid look. Fiery and fierce, much like the global icon’s personality, the look took the internet by storm and even received love from fashion icon Victoria Beckham, who gave the look a thumbs up and replied to Nora on social media.

It doesn’t get any bigger than receiving validation from the creator of a high-end sartorial piece and Victoria Beckham’s gesture further testifies Nora Fatehi’s global popularity and reach!

The multi-talented artist who is also the most followed Arab-African artist in the world, not to mention one of the most popular Indian icons overseas, was also the first to sport the international top knot- a long braid trend on home turf!

Some of the biggest pop-culture names like Beyonce, Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, Kylie Jenner and Kim Kadarshian have been popularly sporting the hairdo and Nora Fatehi is right up there on the list alongside!





On the work front, Nora Fatehi has been a part of couple of Bollywood films. The actress is currently seen judging dance reality show Dance Deewane Juniors along with Neetu Kapoor and Marzi Pestonji. The actress made her Bollywood debut with Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans and was later seen in hit songs like Dilbar from Satyameva Jayate, Ek Toh Kum Zindagani from Marjaavaan, Kamariya from Stree, Kusu Kusu from Satyameva Jayate 2 and many more.



