Ace footballer David Beckham took to social media to wish wife Victoria on their marriage anniversary on Sunday.

Uploading pictures of himself with Victoria and their four children, wearing colour coordinated outfits, he captioned the image: “22 years later, still matching outfits Happy anniversary love u so much and thank you for giving me our amazing kids so we can all wear the same.”

Victoria met David Beckham when she was part of the popular girl band Spice Girls, before she decided to take up fashion designing as a career choice.

Victoria and David Beckham together have four children – sons Brooklyn, Romeo, and Cruz and daughter Harper. The couple is one of the most sought after across the globe. Not just their PDA but their fashion sense is celebrated across the globe.

