None of the actors across the globe has dominated the mainstream headlines as much as Amber Heard, who is in the centre of a whirlpool for a year now. The actor most recently made news for welcoming a new baby through surrogacy, and as usual, it tended to draw opinions. But what is being said about the actor today is shocking, and the little birdies tell she feels she has already won the battle against Johnny Depp.

If you have been away from all that has happened between Johnny and Heard in the past year, the two are at loggerheads. Depp was fighting a Libel trial against a British Tabloid that called him a wife-beater, in reference to his alleged violent relationship with Heard. After many hearings, the court rolled out the decision in the Tabloid’s favour. As per the latest reports now, Amber already feels her career is safe. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

While the Libel Trial keeps making news, it is also the conflict between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp that still exists. After all the court proceedings, fans of Depp had marched towards Heard’s castle and lashed out at her and also targeted Warner Bros for being partial in the scenario. If the latest report by We Got This Covered is to be believed now, their intel Daniel Richtman claims that Amber now believes that she has won the battle against Depp and that her career is now safe.

Practically, the fight between the two is not over yet. The two will be meeting in the Virginia court to argue on a defamation suit in 2022. Amber Heard is now gearing up for Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom, which is on production now and the cameras have rolled. Meanwhile, Johnny Depp is in a career-low where studios have cut ties with him. Stay tuned to Koimoi for all the updates on the same.

