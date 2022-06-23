Since yesterday reports of Samrat Prithviraj makers blaming the lead actor Akshay Kumar for the film’s failure have been doing the rounds of social media and how. It all started after director Chandraprakash Dwivedi, in his latest interview, pointed out superstar’s controversies – including Pan Masala Endorsement – and said that these factors could be the reason for the film’s failure. Later, a source quote surfaced on the web that stated that the makers of the film are blaming Akshay Kumar as he didn’t grow a real moustache.

Now dismissing all the claims, director Chandraprakash Dwivedi said that all these reports are not true. He even revealed who should be blamed for it and why.

Speaking to ETimes, filmmaker Chandraprakash Dwivedi denied the rumours of makers blaming Akshay Kumar for the film’s failure. He said, “In the last four years we have come closer to each other. He is not only an actor for me. He is more than an actor – a friend, a well wisher, a guardian. He is younger to me but behaves like a guardian. I never blamed him for the failure of the film. Why should I? If he wouldn’t have been there, the film would never have been made. If anybody is responsible for the failure of ‘Samrat Prithviraj’, it is me. I don’t understand my audience.”

The Samrat Prithviraj director further cleared the air saying, “Whatever is being printed is not my quote.”

The reports of the director blaming Akshay Kumar started creating the buzz when his latest interview on the film’s failure surfaced on the web. In the interview, the filmmaker said that people have all the right to right to reject an actor but Akshay Kumar has been working for 30 years everyone is aware of his capabilities. The filmmaker was further heard saying Akshay Kumar has done the role to the best of his potential. He is not the first actor whose performance the audience hasn’t liked but to boycott him for his acting as Prithviraj makes no sense.

Chandraprakash Dwivedi added that boycotting his film due to things he has done in the past, such as promoting paan masala or saying that one shouldn’t give Lord Shiva milk, makes no sense because these matters have nothing to do with the movie at all.

