Dharma Productions is making its big comeback to the big screen after the pandemic with their family drama, JugJugg Jeeyo which is all set to hit the screens this Friday.

Advertisement

The multi-starrer film stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in lead roles along with Maniesh Paul and social media influencer, Prajakta Kohli and is said to be a perfect mix of romance, love, drama and comedy. As of now, the film has sold 15,500 tickets, and when compared to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, that would be 50% of ticket sales for Day 1 as the Kartik starrer sold 30,900 tickets.

Advertisement

As of Wednesday at 10 am, the sales of tickets in the national chains for both films differ greatly as Kartik had raked in double the sales than the Varun starrer, see data below:

Advance tickets which got sold for Friday by Wednesday (till 10 am):

Jug Jugg Jeeyo

PVR: 9k

Inox: 4.5k

Cinepolis: 2k

Total: 15.5k

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Inox: 12.9k

PVR: 12.3k

Cinepolis: 5.7k

Total: 30.9k

Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has not only delivered the biggest opening weekend of the year but also gave Bollywood the much-needed respite which is still going strong at the box office. BB 2 has done this despite having a clash of release with Kangana Ranaut’s, Dhaakad.

Must Read: Jurassic World Dominion Box Office Collection (India): Surpasses Thor: Ragnarok In Highest Hollywood Grossers, It’s A Profitable Film

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram