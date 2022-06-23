Top Gun Maverick has done tremendously at the box office, all across the globe. It is all set to hit the $1 billion mark, performing much beyond expectations. Here, in India too, the film has turned out to be a profitable venture after taking a slow start.
The film, which is a sequel to the 1986 hit Top Gun, marks Tom Cruise’s return to the big screen after 4 years. The actor was last seen in Mission Impossible – Fallout, which had released in 2018. While Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One was said touted to be a big comeback film for Cruise, the collection of Top Gun sequel have come off as a good surprise.
Speaking about the Indian box office, Top Gun Maverick has made 34.30 crores* till now. The film was released on 27th May and will be soon completing a month in theatres. It is still running successfully at selected locations and some more numbers are expected to come in the next few days.
Top Gun Maverick had opened with 4 crores on day 1 in India. It slowly and steadily kept churning out numbers despite several releases coming every week. It is expected to wrap up its run around the mark of 37 crores. It’s already a good profitable venture here in India and has been given a ‘plus’ verdict in Koimoi’s box office verdict of 2022. Another Hollywood success of the year!
Meanwhile, speaking about the worldwide box office, Top Gun Maverick recently crossed the mark of $900 million. As last reported by us, the film made $901 million. It is already the highest-grossing film of 2022 in the US.
