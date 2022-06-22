Top Gun Maverick is inching closer and closer to a billion mark at the box office, and now it has crossed another milestone. The Tom Cruiser starrer had a thunderous start, and since then, it has climbed up the ladder of success quickly. It is the sequel to the 1986 movie.

Despite coming out after more than three decades, fans still poured into the theatres to watch the actioner. Its action sequences are marvellous and treat to the eye. The dogfights and the aerial shots are commendable and worthy of a watch on the big screen.

Tom Cruise and the rest of the cast’s dedication to doing all the stunts in real is a huge deal as well. This power-packed film has everything, which is why it has been able to cross the $900 million mark at the global box office in less than a month. This is a remarkable feat for Top Gun Maverick considering that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is just a little higher, with $943 million in a month and a half.

As per BoxOfficeMojo, the $901 million global box office collection of Top Gun Maverick comprises $474 million in the US and another $427 million overseas. It has already become the highest-grossing movie in the US. Now let’s see if it will be able to become the biggest grosser globally and cross the one billion mark. What is great about this is that the Tom Cruise starrer was able to do this despite the release of Jurassic World Dominion and Lightyear.

While talking about the movie recently, Miles Teller, aka Rooster, revealed that he felt sick on the set and later found out he had fuel in his blood after filming on the box office-hit fighter jet scene. He also revealed how Tom Cruise reacted to this.

After Miles Teller informed his Top Gun Maverick co-star about having jet fuel in his blood, Tom said, “I was born with it, kid.” What a reply!

