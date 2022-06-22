Selena Gomez is one of the most Hollywood celebs for her songs, films, and shows. She has proven his multi-talent several times as her music has topped the charts and the reviews she has received for her acting. Currently, she is appearing on Only Murders in the Building season 2.

Advertisement

Its trailer was released recently, and the first episode will premiere soon. It is said that the upcoming season will see more twists and turns and is packed with double the trouble this time. Along with Gomez, it stars Martin Short and Steve Martin.

Advertisement

While talking about Selena Gomez, the actress recently did a roundtable talk for The Hollywood Reporter with Amy Schumer. She talked about several things, including being s*xualised as a child star. Gomez also spoke of a particular moment in her singing career that made her feel “ashamed”.

The former Disney star released the album for Revival in 2015. In it, Selena Gomez posed naked, and at that time, it was seen as a move to separate her image as a child actor from one of a grown-up. “I actually did an album cover, and I was really ashamed after I did it,” the Wizards of Waverly Place actress said.

“I had to work through those feelings because I realised it was attached to something deeper that was going on. And it was a choice that I wasn’t necessarily happy that I made, but I think that I’ve done my best, at least I try to be myself,” Selena added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

Selena Gomez explained that the reason why it didn’t feel right to do a naked photo shoot was that she was not “an overly s*xual person.” Gomez has time and again been vocal about her true feelings regarding body image, mental health, and more. We applaud her for that.

Must Read: ‘Thor’ Chris Hemsworth To Make Sure Hugh Jackman Doesn’t Appear In Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool 3: “I’ll Put Myself Instead

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram