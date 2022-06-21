Hollywood actor Tom Hiddleston has won over millions of hearts with his appearance as Loki in MCU Thor back in 2011. The actor played the perfect Loki fans could have ever hoped for, but this was not the actor’s original idea.

Talking about the same, did you know Tom had originally auditioned for the role of Thor before bagging the role of Loki? Here are the details and for a bonus, we have a video of the audition too!

In a short promo video from the YouTube channel Marvel UK, Tom Hiddleston was featured, showing his audition for the role of Thor. The video also featured Kevin Feige in a few shots. The video started with a few clips of Loki where Kevin said, “We were always putting our chips on Loki, we believed in him as a character… Had Tom (Hiddleston) not brought him into life as the audience responded too, it probably wouldn’t have gone anywhere”

The video continued where the other maker talked about how Tom Hiddleston prepared himself to audition for Thor. Showing clips of Time swinging Thor’s hammer for his audition the makers said, “At first when Tom was up for Thor, he trained, he came in he was ripped…he did a tremendous job, but he wasn’t Thor. From the moment he came in and read though, he was Loki.”

It was back in 2019 when Tom Hiddleston himself confessed the news during an interview with Jimmy Fallon on his talk show ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’. The actor explained, “Basically, at the time, they were looking for sort of less well-established actors so that the audience didn’t have an association. They just wanted people to see these new characters, these new actors. And the agreement was, if you’re over 6 foot and you’ve got blond hair, you can come and have a pop at it. So I never auditioned for Loki. I only ever auditioned for Thor, which is nuts.”

Meanwhile, Tom Hiddleston starred as the Norse God of Mischief, Loki in a total of 6 movies in the MCU. The actor also appeared in the character’s spin-off web series titled Loki which was aired on Disney plus Hotstar on 9th June 2021.

