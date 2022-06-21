Elon Musk has been making the news for a number of reasons. From attempting a $44 billion takeover of social media platform Twitter to his name popping up in the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard, Musk has now made the headlines as his transgender daughter has filed an application to change her name.

Formally known as Xavier Alexander Musk, Elon’s daughter recently turned 18 – the age of consent in California. She has now filed an application asking the court to change her gender recognition from male to female and to register her new name. Read on to know more.

As reported by Independent.co.uk, Elon Musk’s daughter from his first marriage has filed a petition to change her name. In her filing, she has reportedly said she does not “wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form.” In it, she also asked for a reflection of her new gender identity on the documents (according to court documents available online through PlainSite.org.)

The daughter, who recently turned 18, identifies as a transwoman and had filed a request to change her name following her new gender identity at the Los Angeles County superior court in Santa Monica in April.

Formerly known as Xavier Alexander Musk, the transwoman is the daughter of Elon Musk and his first wife, Canadian author Justine Wilson. The former Xavier – who also has twin brother Griffin, was born in 2004. Elon and Justine couple separated in 2008.

There was no further explanation regarding the rift between Musk’s daughter and the Tesla and SpaceX chief. Neither a lawyer who represents Elon Musk nor the Tesla media office responded to Reuters emails requesting comment on Monday.

