Kim Kardashian became the talk all across the globe when she donned Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress – the same one the late actress wore in 1962 to sing “Happy Birthday” to then-president John F. Kennedy, to the Met Gala 2022 red carpet. Since then several reports surfaced that the dress – purchased by Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Museum at an auction for nearly $5 million, was damaged.

Advertisement

Despite the makeup mogul, revealing she lost nearly 20 pounds in order to fit into the dress, pictures on social media suggested that this iconic fashion piece was stretched and some of its work had fallen off. While Ripley’s squashed these reports, the SKIMS founder has now responded to the same.

Advertisement

During a recent chat on the Today’s show, Kim Kardashian address the reports of Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress getting damaged owing to her wearing it to the Met Gala 2022 red carpet. While denying such a thing happened, the reality star said, “Ripley’s [and I] worked together so well; there were handlers in gloves that put it on me. It was such a process. I showed up to the red carpet in a robe and slippers, and I put the dress on the bottom of the carpet, went up the stairs … I probably had it on for 3 minutes, 4 minutes.”

Kim Kardashian further added that she respects Monroe and was aware of how much the dress means to American history. She also stated that she knew of the dress’ iconic status and meaning for American culture and hence chose to wear the dress since it seemed perfect for the Met Gala theme. During the chat, she also addressed the weight loss she underwent to wear Marilyn’s dress and told Today, “I looked at it like a role. And I really wanted to wear this dress. It was really important to me.”

Amidst the reports of Kim damaging Marilyn’s gown, Ripley’s Believe It or Not! museum issued a statement on June 16 claiming they were false. They stated that the Hulu reality star” did not, in any way, damage the garment in the short amount of time it was worn at the Met Gala.” They also noted that the dress was in the same condition right from the time Kim got into it at the bottom of the Met steps to the top where it was returned.

For more news and updates from the entertainment world, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Jennifer Garner Opened Up About Her Ex-Husband Ben Affleck’s Extra-Marital Affair With Nanny: “Have Had To Have Conversations With Children About…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram