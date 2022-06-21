Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck had one of the dreamiest stories of their time but like all good things, it came to an end as well. The couple called their marriage off apparently due to several reasons but there were rumours that Ben Affleck’s extra-marital affair with the Nanny had something to do with how the matters went south between them. In 2016, Garner even went public with the allegations in a magazine interview, confirming that the rumours were true.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Ben and Jen met on the sets of Pearl Harbour and even though the movie flopped, their rapport grew from there. The catch here is that they were both in different relationships and only officially started dating in October 2004. They were engaged in 2005 and got pregnant with their first child in the same year. They were in the marriage for over ten years before calling it off.

Advertisement

In a conversation with Vanity Fair, Jennifer Garner had confirmed Ben Affleck’s affair with the nanny as she said, “Let me just tell you something. We had been separated for months before I ever heard about the nanny. She had nothing to do with our decision to divorce. She was not a part of the equation.”

Elaborating on how she dealt with it, Jennifer Garner said, “Bad judgment? Yes. It’s not great for your kids for [a nanny] to disappear from their lives. I have had to have conversations [with my children] about the meaning of scandal.

Jennifer Garner even opened up on how there is no need to attack Ben Affleck over it as she said, “People have pain — they do regrettable things, they feel shame, and shame equals pain. No one needs to hate him for me. I don’t hate him. Certainly, we don’t have to beat the guy up. Don’t worry — my eyes were wide open during the marriage. I’m taking good care of myself.”

Tune in to Koimoi for more on Hollywood

Must Read: “Ben Affleck’s Shelved Batman Could Have Been A Very Exciting Movie,” Reveals Matt Reeves & Calls Ben’s Version Very James Bond-ian

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram