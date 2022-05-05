Actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau will be starring opposite actress Jennifer Garner in the limited series ‘The Last Thing He Told Me’.

Advertisement

The series is based on the Laura Dave novel of the same name. It was previously announced that Angourie Rice will also star in the series, reports ‘Variety’.

Advertisement

The show follows Hannah (Jennifer Garner), a woman who forms an unexpected relationship with her 16-year-old stepdaughter Bailey (Rice) while searching for the truth about why her husband has mysteriously disappeared. Nikolaj Coster-Waldau will star as Owen, Hannah’s husband.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau is best known for playing Jaime Lannister in the megahit series Game of Thrones – for which he earned Emmy nominations in both 2018 and 2019.

On the film side, he recently co-wrote and starred in the drama ‘Against the Ice’, while he has previously starred in features such as Shot Caller, Gods of Egypt, A Thousand Times Good Night, and Oblivion.

Laura Dave is adapting her novel for the screen alongside her co-creator and husband Josh Singer, with both also serving as executive producers. Garner will executive produce in addition to starring in The Last Thing He Told Me.

Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter executive produce on behalf of Hello Sunshine. Olivia Newman will direct and co-executive produce. 20th Television is the studio.

Must Read: Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Team Agrees To Not Increase The Ticket Price At Gaiety-Galaxy, Manoj Joshi Says “We’re Being Blackmailed…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube