Dave Chappelle is one of the most-followed comedians in America not just for his hilarious sets but also for the controversies surrounding him every now and then. The actor was recently attacked by an armed man during a Netflix festival, leaving the audience utterly shocked, to say the least. Chris Rock, who has previously been a victim of such an attack, decided to take a dig at his attacker Will Smith in the smoothest way possible.

For the unversed, there has been a rising debate about intolerance towards comedians ever since Rock was attacked on the Oscars 2022 stage. He was a presenter at the prestigious ceremony when he made a joke about Will Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith’s health condition, popularly known as Alopecia. The joke clearly did not go down well with Will, who decided to walk up to Chris and smack him across his face, asking him to keep his wife’s name ‘out of his f*cking mouth’.

The incident triggered a massive discussion about artistic liberty and intolerance and looks like the people just got to see another version of it at the recent Netflix Is A Joke festival. According to TMZ, the artist was performing his set on the stage at Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles when a man, allegedly, with a replica gun and a pointy object tackled Dave Chappelle on the stage floor.

Dave Chappelle did not let the incident affect his performance as he returned almost unfazed to the stage and was also joined by fellow comedian Chris Rock. Chris took up the opportunity to make a joke on his infamous Oscars incident and said, “Was that Will Smith?”

Netflix was quick to condemn the attack that took place during Dave Chappelle’s set and the attacker was reportedly chased down and sent to jail with a heavy bond.

