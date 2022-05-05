Amber Heard and Johnny Depp are currently in an ongoing trial which started off on April 11th, 2022 after Johnny filed for a $50 million defamation suit against his ex-wife. Heard wrote an op-ed for The Washington Post back in 2018 where she indirectly called the actor a ‘wife-beater’ without mentioning him in his piece. Now, in to the new development on the trial case, the Aquaman actress has opened up on a bizarre incident about the Fantastic Beasts actor when he shoved his fingers inside her in search of his cocaine. Scroll below to read the scoop.

On Wednesday, Amber testified in the court during the ongoing trial and revealed some spine-chilling details about her marriage with Depp. Amid the same, the actress revealed that once she and her ex-husband Johnny were having a party in a desert with some friends when “somebody brought MDMA,” as reported by The Independent.

Amber Heard went on to reveal that a woman ‘leaned on’ her and put ‘her head on her shoulder’ to which she thought maybe they were the side-effects of the drug as the woman did mushrooms. Johnny Depp reportedly became upset with her actions and said, “Hey man, do you think you’re touching my f***king girl,” as revealed by Heard.

Amber Heard continued and revealed that Johnny Depp asked the woman, “Do you know how many pounds of pressure it takes to break a human wrist?”

Right after, Heard and Depp went to their trailer to talk about what had just happened and the Fantastic Beasts actor blamed the actress for instigating the act with the woman and immediately started ‘smashing’ and ‘screaming’ at her.

“It became clear he was looking for something,” Amber said, adding that the actor asked, “where are you hiding it?” but she wasn’t sure what exactly Johnny Depp was talking about.

Amber Heard continued and said, “patting me down”. The actress further added, “He rips my dress … he’s grabbing my breasts, he’s touching my thighs, he rips my underwear off.”

The Aquaman actress continued and added, “He then proceeds to do a cavity search. He said he was looking for his drugs, his cocaine.” Amber then stated that she was against the cocaine use and this search that he was doing “made no sense”.

Amber added, Johnny Depp “shoved his fingers inside me”, adding further she “didn’t know what to do … I just stood there”.

She detailed on his movements from that incident and concluded, “He twisted his fingers around.”

