Fans of DCEU have a lot of expectations from the makers and the two biggest ones are of course Henry Cavill’s future as Superman and Ben Affleck’s unmade Batman movie. The latter has created a cult for itself and at any given point the members can march to the Warner Bros gate to demand the movie. But as far as the people involved go, Ben, himself has cleared he isn’t keen on making it. But that is not stopping the world from talking about how good it would be. The latest is The Batman director Matt Reeves.

For the unversed, after his multiple outings as Bruce Wayne in the Zack Snyder’s vision of the DCEU, the world was finally prepared to have a standalone Affleck movie as the Cape Crusader. Ben even wrote the screenplay with Geoff Johns and was even up to direct the movie. But due to unknown reasons, he suddenly decided to step down and the movie was never made.

A couple of years later, Matt Reeves was hired to complete the project but he decided to not go with Ben Affleck’s vision but develop his own, which we saw in The Batman starring Robert Pattinson. But turns out it is not that Reeves didn’t like Affleck’s version. In a new chat, he called it an exciting vision. And below is all you need to know.

As per Comicbook, Matt Reeves was in a podcast where he decided to talk about the earlier screenplay of the Cape Crusader film written by Ben. “The movie was originally going to be directed by Ben Affleck, and the script they sent me had been written by Ben but rewritten by another very talented writer, and when I read it, I was like, ‘Oh, I get it,'” Reeves explained.

Matt Reeves added, “It was a standalone Batman film that was centered on Ben’s version of the character, but it was more action-driven than what I felt I could do. I didn’t connect to the movie-in terms of me as a filmmaker. It was very James Bond-ian; it was filled with a lot of set pieces. It could have been a very exciting movie for someone else to do, but it wasn’t for me to do.”

“Interestingly, I think Ben Affleck wasn’t so sure he wanted to it because he ultimately stepped away from doing Batman all together … Probably because of the choices in his life at that time and what he wanted to do,” The Batman director concluded.

What do you have to say about this?

